Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff confesses being Infatuated by THIS Baaghi co-star. Find out.

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff admits being infatuated by THIS co-star

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s popular chat show is topping the charts and having a successful run, with prominent celebs from the glamour galore gracing the couch. So far, several actors have graced the show, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidhharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Now, in the ninth episode of the show, the Heropanti pair, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, are all set to grace the Koffee couch. While the episode is about to air, the promo has already stirred the internet with the actors' confessions and manifestations.

During the episode, Tiger Shroff revealed being single, and he also went on to reveal being infatuated with his Baaghi co-star, Shraddha Kapoor. The actor said, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." While all the actors are manifesting on the 'manifestation couch’, Tiger didn’t stop either. He further went on to say, "I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!."

Previously, during an interview, Tiger admitted to having a major crush on Shraddha Kapoor in school time.

Tiger and Shraddha shared screen space in Sabbir Khan’s action-drama Baaghi. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but it had a successful theatrical run. The couple went on to star together in the third instalment of the same film which was directed by Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming flick, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganpath Part 1. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is set to star in Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is yet-to-be-titled. The actress will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the film. The actress also has Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin in her kitty.

DON'T MISS

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar shower birthday love on son Gautam Ghattamaneni

BTS wins "Group Of The Year" award at VMAs but they did not attend. Why?

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Court to hear actress' Poland travel plea for shoot

Latest Bollywood News