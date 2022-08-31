Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SEOKJINSMYHEART BTS HAVE WON GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD AT VMAS FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE TIME.

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed under Bighit Entertainment in 2013. Recently VMAs were conducted in New Jersey and BTS has been awarded with "GROUP OF THE YEAR" award. They have won this award for the fourth consecutive time. While the septet did not attend the event, they thanked their fans who supported their music. It is said that the BTS members could not attend the grand event due to their busy schedules.

Also on the VMAs red carpet, many Hollywood singers including Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha and many were seen in the most glamorous avatars. Despite BTS, many other Kpop groups like Blackpink, Itzy, etc have also won many awards

BTS recently shared their 9th-anniversary celebration in the form of a Festa Dinner Party telecasted through Vlive. They talked about their past experiences from where they started by sharing dorms and how far they have come, how they used to practice and how they used to ask people to come to their concerts. It was a very emotional moment for all the members. The BTS was seen having dinner at the dormitory and there, the group announced that they are going on a hiatus and also clarified that they are not breaking up.

BTS revealed that their ‘Phase 1’ was supposed to come to an end post the release of their early 2020 hit ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, followed by an extensively planned world tour including countries where they have never been before like Australia, India and Barcelona. but due to Covid all their tours got cancelled. After all the memorable talks before ending the video, BTS said “Apo BangPo”, meaning ‘Army Forever, BTS Forever’ . The video was also uploded on BTS official youtube channel BANGTAN TV.

