KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt set to unveil 'The Brutality' on his 61st birthday

Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt will celebrate his 61st birthday on Wednesday.

Sanjay Dutt's new look from his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on Wednesday, which coincides with his 61st birthday, the actor said in a tweet on Monday. "'Unveiling The Brutality' On July 29th at 10 AM," the actor tweeted along with the film poster.

The first chapter, the prequel of the film, ended with the death of Garuda, which brings his uncle Adheera into the action. Adheera, which will be played by Sanjay, had promised his elder brother and father of Garuda that he will never take over the business as long as Garuda was alive.

Adheera will now be seen engaging in a power struggle with Rocky over the control of the gold mines in the second part of the KGF.

Last week, Sanjay celebrated his wife Maanayata's 42nd birthday by sharing a montage of their throwback pictures. The actor also shared her nickname, with which he likes to call her.

Sanjay wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Mom. For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You're amazing & I love you so much!"

During the lockdown, while Sanjay Dutt was in Mumbai, his wife Maanayata and their kids were in Dubai.

The Panipat actor added, "I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me.@maanayata_dutt."

The video accompanying the post featured endearing pictures of the couple. The clip starts with a lovely picture of the couple as they hug each other, while the video read, "Happy Birthday Mom." As the video continues, it showcases different pictures capturing the actor and his wife in exotic locations. The heart-warming video concludes with a message that shows the 'Kalank' actor's love for wife, reading, " I love You." (along with a red heart emoji).

