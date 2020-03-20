Kartik Aaryan spreads coronavirus awareness with his popular monologue, video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan recreates his popular Pyaar Ka Punchanama monologue

Ever since coronavirus pandemic was reported in India, Kartik Aaryan was keeping his fans updated regularly on Instagram. He has been posting pictures and videos with hashtag #CoronaStopKaroNa. In his latest post, the actor has recreated his famous Pyaar Ka Punchama monologue. In his video, Kartik is urging his fans to follow social distancing. Asking everyone to avoid partying and get-togethers, Kartik also emphasised on the importance of hygiene in the video.

''#CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you Sir !!,'' he captioned the video.

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

His video came after PM Narendra Modi appealed citizens for Janta Curfew. In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi urged citizens to observe a social curfew on March 22. It will be a trial run to check social isolation in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to citizens to step out into their balconies and doorsteps at 5 PM on Sunday to cheer for the medical personnel fighting against the virus.

Earlier, sharing a BTS video from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik wrote, ''Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa''.

Kartik is in Lucknow shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Tabu.