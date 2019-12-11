Kartik-Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh earns Rs 46 cr, Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat struggles at the box office

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik-Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh earns Rs 46 cr

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is ruling the box office with his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film which is an official remake of 1978 film with the same name has managed to impress the viewers with its witty one-liners and the modern take on relationships. Also starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, the film earlier found itself trapped in a controversy when the trailer dropped on the internet, but soon after managed to force the audience to the theaters. After the first Tuesday, Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh stands strong with a total box office collection of Rs 46 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh faced competition from Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat which also released on December 6th. The periodic drama, directed by immensely talented Ashutosh Gowarikar, witnessed good numbers over the first weekend but failed to bring in numbers during the week days. On first Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2-2.5 crore, according to Box Office India, which makes its totals as Rs 22 crore.

Another reason that the film is unable to meet the expectations at the box office is the opposition it is facing in Rajasthan. "The film's screening has been stopped at almost half of the cinemas. The screening has been completely stopped in Jaipur and also at other places in the state including Bikaner, Nagaur, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh since yesterday," Raj Bansal, general secretary of Rajasthan Film Trade and Promotion Council, said on Tuesday.

