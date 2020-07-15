Karan Johar now has a private Instagram account?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar received the backlash from a section of netizens after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly made a private account on Instagram to connect with his closest friends. The private Instagram account initially appeared with username - karanaffairs but it now seems deactivated or the name has been changed. The account had one post and was followed by celebrities like Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's new account seems to be deactivated now.

Last month, Johar received the backlash from a section of netizens after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and decided to unfollow several Twitter accounts. The handles which he has unfollowed include those of his close friend Twinkle Khanna, actress Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, whom he launched, along with Dharma Productions' blue-eyed boy Varun Dhawan.

KJo was then following only eight Twitter handles, out of which only three belongs to the actors-namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The remaining one belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other four are related to his production house.

Johar was at the receiving end to wrath on social media as the netizens accused him of hypocrisy after the filmmaker penned down his thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

The filmmaker blamed himself for not having been in touch with the actor. Sushant's last film Drive, which got completed in 2018 but released a year later on Netflix, was produced by Karan Johar.

Recently, rumours about Karan Johar testing positive for COVID19 broke the internet. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni then quashed all such rumours and confirmed that the filmmaker is fit and healthy.

Riddhima shared the screenshot of a tweet that read "Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar also test positive for COVID19. Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan attended birthday party hosted by Riddhima Kapoor." Clarifying about the same, Riddhima wrote, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics"

On 8th July, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday with her family and close friends. In the pictures, Johar was spotted along with Big B's grandson Agastya, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima.

