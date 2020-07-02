Kangana Ranaut denies being called for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case yet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut's social media team has denied reports that stated the actress will be questioned by Mumbai Police as a part of the investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Taking to Twitter, Kangana's team refuted the reports. "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate, " the tweet read.

Kangana has been sharing her opinion on Sushant's death. In the two videos shared on her social media, the actress can be seen lambasting the nepotism in Bollywood.

In one of the videos, she called out "intellectual journalists" and then goes on to reveal the list of blind items written about the late actor. Kangana talks about how the media harmed him by blind items.

Kangana quotes Sushant’s father, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor- with whom the actor collaborated for his debut Kai Po Che and Kedarnath. Kangana asks why such articles are never written about 'nepo kids'

“Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated,” the video was captioned on her Instagram.

Earlier, in a video, Kangana talks about the nexus that exists in the industry. She says, "He was a rank holder. How can his mind be weak? If you look at his last few posts, he is clearly saying, literally begging, 'Watch my films. I have no Godfather. I will be taken out of the industry'. In his interviews, he had expressed why the industry wasn't accepting him. So is there no foundation of this incident?"

"He never got acknowledgement for his films, no awards for his films like 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Films like 'Gully Boy' got all the awards. "

Kangana lashed out at a section of the media, who she thinks wrote against Sushant. "Kuch journalist aise hai jo Sushant pe blind items likhte hai ki woh psychotic hai, neurotic hai, addict hai. Sanjay Dutt ki addiction toh aapko badi cute lagti hai," the actress says in the video.

The video's caption read: "#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge. Why it's imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint."

