Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
14 years on, Kajol recalls 'Fanaa' memories

Fanaa also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor besides Tabu in an important cameo and Kirron Kher.

New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2020 23:20 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAJOL

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the 2006 romantic drama is a love story of a blind girl (played by Kajol) and a terrorist (essayed by Aamir). 

The Aamir Khan-Kajol blockbuster "Fanaa" was released 14 years ago on this date. Recalling the shooting memories, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script along with Aamir. "Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there," she captioned.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the 2006 romantic drama is about the romance between a blind girl (played by Kajol) and a terrorist (essayed by Aamir). The Yash Raj Films' production marked Kajol's comeback after a five-year maternity leave from Bollywood.

The film also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor besides Tabu in an important cameo and Kirron Kher.

"Fanaa" had superhit music. Incidentally, this was the last major release together of the sibling composer-duo of Jatin-Lalit, who parted ways soon afterwards.

