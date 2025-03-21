Is ‘Ghajini 2’ finally happening? AR Murugadoss teases update on sequel plans Earlier this year, producer Allu Aravind, whose banner Geetha Arts produced Ghajini, expressed a strong desire to create a sequel to the blockbuster film.

The long-awaited sequel to Aamir Khan’s iconic 2008 blockbuster Ghajini might just be on the horizon. Director AR Murugadoss, who helmed the original film, has provided an intriguing update on the potential follow-up during promotions for his upcoming film Sikandar. While not giving too much away, Murugadoss confirmed that discussions for the sequel are happening, saying, “We have some ideas. Right now, we are all busy with our respective projects. Once we get time, we will sit and discuss.”

The rumours surrounding Ghajini 2 have been circulating for some time, especially after a report revealed that the sequel would be made in both Tamil and Hindi, with the original Tamil lead, Suriya, set to reprise his role in the Tamil version. Now, with Murugadoss and Aamir Khan still in regular contact, including a recent meeting on the sets of Aamir’s film Sitaare Zameen Par, the excitement around Ghajini 2 is palpable.

The news comes after producer Allu Aravind, whose production banner Geetha Arts backed the first Ghajini, expressed his desire to create a sequel. He recalled how the original film became the first Bollywood movie to break the Rs 100 crore barrier, which at the time was groundbreaking. Aravind added, “I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you (Aamir), maybe Ghajini 2.”

Ghajini holds a special place in the hearts of film lovers. The 2005 Tamil original and its 2008 Hindi remake were a massive success. The story of a businessman seeking revenge after suffering from short-term memory loss struck a chord with audiences, and the film’s mix of psychological thriller and emotional love story, particularly Aamir Khan and Asin’s characters, became a signature element of the film.

As fans eagerly await more details, Murugadoss confirmed that scripting is underway. Ghajini 2 might not be just another sequel; the focus is on making it an organic continuation of the original rather than a cash grab. With both Aamir Khan and Suriya reportedly waiting for the final scripts before committing, the prospects of Ghajini 2 could become clearer by mid-2025.

While fans anticipate the return of their beloved characters, Murugadoss is gearing up for the release of his own film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, on March 30, 2025.