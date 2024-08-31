IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma enjoys 'watch party' with close friends, beau Tamannaah | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack is streaming on Netflix

Vijay Varma's latest release IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is finally out on Netflix. The six-episode series has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and those who have watched it on the platform. On Friday, Vijay's close friend and make-up artist Billy Manik hosted a 'watch party for the actor at her residence. The party was attended by Vijay and his beau Tamannaah Bhatia, and directors Reema Sengupta, and Pooja Shetty, among others. Taking to her Instagram handle, Reema shared a series of pictures from their celebrations and wrote, ''Celebrating @itsvijayvarma for casually killing it nonstop! Happy Release Day for IC814! Go watch it and appreciate Vijay!!''

See the post:

Not only Reema, but Vijay also shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle thanking Billy for organising the party. Check out the pics shared by Vijay.

About the series

The six-episode web series tells the story of the longest hijacking in Indian history and is based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight, which was hijacked by terrorists in December 1999. The hijack lasted seven days. The web show is adapted from the book titled Flight into Fear: A Captain’s Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

IC 814 also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Rajiv Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa in important roles.

Vijay Varma's other projects

The actor has a couple of projects in his kitty including Suriya-starrer, tentatively titled Suriya 43. The film also features R Madhavan and Dulquer Salmaan. He will next be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

