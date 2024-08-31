Rajkummar Rao announces title of his upcoming actioner, shares new poster | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 40th birthday today, August 31, 2024.

After the massive success of his recent release Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is all set for his next project, which is an action thriller. On the occasion of his birthday, Rajkummar unveiled the title of the film, which is Maalik, an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit. Rao had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday.

In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting. "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi @justpulkit @kumartaurani @jayshewakramani @tipsfilmsofficial @nlfilms.

india," wrote the actor, who plays the role of a gangster.

See the post:

Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama Bhakshak and Dedh Bigha Zameen, featuring Pratik Gandhi. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Rajkummar is currently enjoying the success of Stree 2, which is a sequel to his 2018 release of the same name. Apart from him, the horror comedy also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. It is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. The nett collections of Stree 2 in India have crossed the Rs 450 crore mark, making it one of the biggest Bollywood films of all time.

Apart from Maalik, Rajkummar's upcoming big projects include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Triptii Dimri. He will also be seen in a film titled Bachpan Ka Pyar, also starring Vaani Kapoor.

