KBC16: Will Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show gets its first crorepati of the season? Find out here

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, commenced three weeks back with several new contestants. After 15 episodes, many participants have become lakhpatis so far but the season is yet to witness its first crorepati. In the previous episode, Shalini Sharma quit the show after winning Rs 25 lakh and the hooter blew, which signalled the ending of the episode before Big B could continue with the next round of 'Fastest Finger First'. However, in the promo of the upcoming episode, it was shown that the 'host seat' gets a contestant in Banti Vadiva, who is a student and hails from Madhya Pradesh's Asadi.

See the promo:

In the clip, Banti can be heard saying that he is proud that he is the first-ever tribal contestant who will sit on the 'hot seat'. He also mentioned that the financial condition of his family is not so good. In the promo, he said that before coming to the 'hot seat' he had only Rs 260 in his account and now he is a lakhpati.

He will be attempting the Rs 1 crore question in the September 4 episode of KBC16. After Nareshi Meena, Banti becomes the second contestant of the 16th season of KBC to attempt the milestone question. Will Banti be able to give the correct answer and clinch the prize money or he will opt to quit and take home Rs 50 lakh.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The episodes can also be streamed on SonyLIV app.

