Housefull 4 song Ek Chumma: Akshay Kumar, Riteish and Bobby Deol try to woo the girls

Housefull 4 Song Ek Chumma: Akshay Kumar, Riteish and Bobby Deol beg for one kiss

The trailer of the much-awaited comedy film Housefull 4 released a few days back and left the fans ROFLing. The first song of the film titled Ek Chumma is out and it features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon -- the entire cast. The male trio tries to propose their girls and beg for a kiss.

The groovy, peppy number has a picturesque background, iconic landmarks and the vibrant outfits of the actors -- making the song more appealing. The song has been shot in the United Kingdom and shows the actors dressed up in Scottish outfits with their girls beating them with their six-inch heels.

The song is sung by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri and is written by Sameer Anjaan and composed by Sohail Sen.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release on screens on October 25.

