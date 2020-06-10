Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Abhinav Bindra's biopic: It will be a game-changer

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 film Mirzya. Unfortunately, the movie sank without a trace. Harshvardhan's second movie also failed to impress the audience. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released in 2018. The movie tanked at the box office but now after its online streaming, it is garnering all the love. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Harsh Varrdhan spoke about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and his upcoming movie, which is a biopic on Abhinav Bindra.
Talking about his next, Harsh Varrdhan said, “I haven’t been able to reach the conventional Hindi film audience yet, but this film will be a game-changer. It is a universal story of man who got the first individual Olympic gold for India.”
The Abhinav Bindra Biopic which I agreed to do in October 2016 will start filming at the end of this year ... very excited to have Heeraz marfatia onboard to direct @saiwyn to write and @anilskapoor to co star in my dream project .. sometimes films take time especially if you want to make them a certain way , I have always been clear about the films I want to do and this is no different , With mirzya we tried to do something new with the romantic musical with Bhavesh we broke new ground with the idea of what a superhero vigilante would be like in the real world and now this will be a biopic that’s different from the rest and that’s because @abhinav_bindra is a unique and exceptional man with an incredible story that almost no one knows and we will tell it without compromises the way it deserves to be told .. this will be my next film for the big screen #2021
The actor will be sharing the screen space with his dad for the first time. “The film is still being scripted, and the prep was to begin by the year-end, with the shoot starting next year. Its nowhere close to the stage for me to start the prep. Right now, my focus is mainly on talking to my writer and director to understand their vision," Harsh Varrdhan said.
Talking about Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the actor said, “There wasn’t an appetite for the film when it released. The media and the industry didn’t support us as well. Many films get their due later on; it has happened often in my father’s (Anil Kapoor) career too. When you call a film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, people expect something like Krrish, not a two-and-a-half-hour story of a common man. When it released, I had said that I couldn’t wait for it to come online. We had planned to make more than one film, but then it didn’t make money. With the film receiving so much love now, Vikram might want to revisit it in the future. The fans deserve a sequel.”