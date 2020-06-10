Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Abhinav Bindra's biopic: It will be a game-changer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHVARRDHANKAPOOR Harsh Varrdhan spoke about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and his upcoming movie, which is a biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 film Mirzya. Unfortunately, the movie sank without a trace. Harshvardhan's second movie also failed to impress the audience. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released in 2018. The movie tanked at the box office but now after its online streaming, it is garnering all the love. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Harsh Varrdhan spoke about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and his upcoming movie, which is a biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

Talking about his next, Harsh Varrdhan said, “I haven’t been able to reach the conventional Hindi film audience yet, but this film will be a game-changer. It is a universal story of man who got the first individual Olympic gold for India.”

The actor will be sharing the screen space with his dad for the first time. “The film is still being scripted, and the prep was to begin by the year-end, with the shoot starting next year. Its nowhere close to the stage for me to start the prep. Right now, my focus is mainly on talking to my writer and director to understand their vision," Harsh Varrdhan said.

Talking about Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the actor said, “There wasn’t an appetite for the film when it released. The media and the industry didn’t support us as well. Many films get their due later on; it has happened often in my father’s (Anil Kapoor) career too. When you call a film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, people expect something like Krrish, not a two-and-a-half-hour story of a common man. When it released, I had said that I couldn’t wait for it to come online. We had planned to make more than one film, but then it didn’t make money. With the film receiving so much love now, Vikram might want to revisit it in the future. The fans deserve a sequel.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage