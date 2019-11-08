Friday Releases: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala clashes with Satellite Shankar and Bypass Road

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala faces a clash with Satellite Shankar and Bypass Road

Here comes another Friday and brings a bunch of exciting Bollywood films. Today, i.e. on November 8, three Bollywood films have hit the screens. Bollywood’s hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana has treated fans with his comedy-drama Bala that deals with premature baldness. Next, Sooraj Pancholi is back on the big screen with his film Satellite Shankar. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is also ready to rule the fans’ hearts with his thriller drama Bypass Road. Which film are you planning to watch today? Before you make that choice, read interesting things about these films here.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar andYami Gautam, Bala won viewers’ hearts with its trailer itself. The film is about a man who experiences pre-mature baldness and tries to hide the fact in order to get married. On the other hand, Bhumi plays the role of a dark-skinned girl who is rejected for her color. Like all other Ayushmann movies, this film is also high on comedy, one0liners as well as a social message.

Bala has also impressed the fans with its music. Song Don’t Be Shy is already on everyone’s playlist. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has also faced a few controversis before its release. Makers of another film titled Ujda Chaman filed a case against the makers of Bala for copying their script.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Satellite Shankar

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is a action drama in which Sooraj Pancholi plays the role of a soldier. This is Sooraj’s second film after he made his debut with 2015 Hero. The film focuses on a soldier who brings the entire country together as he aims to get back to his camp. The trailer of the film has impressed the viewers and it is expected that Sooraj will shine bright with this film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Bypass Road

Directed by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, Bypass Road is a crime-thriller-drama that deals with a murder. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander in lead roles. It has been written by Neil himself and has created quite a buzz on social media.

