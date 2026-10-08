'I don't know whether I will be here': Nana Patekar's last speech offers a powerful message on life and death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. His death has left the film industry in shock. Nana Patekar’s last public footage was from the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Goa, which he attended just three days before his untimely passing. He was seen participating in the celebrations at an event held in memory of former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The event was organised by Samraat Club International at Dona Paula near Panaji in Goa on October 4. While addressing the gathering, Patekar also spoke about life and death. He spoke about how everyone has to die one day and why it is important to make the most of life.

Nana Patekar's last speech offers a powerful message on life and death

Towards the end of his speech, Nana Patekar reflected on the fact that everyone has to die one day and shared his thoughts on how one should choose to live. While addressing the event, Nana Patekar said in Marathi, which loosely translates into English as, "We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone."

Nana Patekar also reflected on his own life and said that before thinking about death, one must ask whether they have truly lived and tried to achieve what they wanted. He said, "But before that time comes (we have to think, whether), am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?"

For the unversed, Nana Patekar is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar Patekar. During his long acting career, Nana Patekar worked in both Hindi and Marathi films. He made his Bollywood debut with Gaman in 1978 and later became known for films like Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Angaar, Welcome, A Wednesday and Raajneeti.

His work earned him several awards over the years, including a National Film Award, Filmfare Award, Maharashtra State Film Award and Bengal Film Journalists' Association Award. He was also conferred with the Padma Shri in 2013.

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