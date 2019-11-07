Bala Box Office Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi and Yami impress fans with their ‘bald’ comedy?

One of the much-awaited films of this month- Bala is going to release on November 8. The film will have the ‘king of content-driven films’ Ayushmann Khurrana pairing up with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pedenekar. The film has been in the limelight for its clash with Ujda Chaman due to which it shifted its release date quite a number of times. Well, now the film will be the big Friday release of this week which will talk about the topic of baldness.

The film is expected to earn a decent number at the box office on an opening day. Trade Analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "Ayushmann has a great tracking right now. He's already given six back-to-back hits and I am all positive that Bala would be the seventh hit. He has a knack of picking the right stories to tell in a humourous way and breaking a taboo subject. Bala is looking positive and with a good word of mouth, I peg the film to start anywhere between Rs 8 to Rs 10 crores on its Day 1."

In an interview to IANS, the lead actor opened up about the scenario which occurred when the makers finalized the title of the film and said, “I remember Dinoo (Dinesh) laughing for minutes after hearing the title and I knew instantly that we had a good title at hand that would make people laugh. Dinoo and I mentioned the title to as many people as we knew just to check out their reaction and everyone, thankfully, had the same positive response. We were sure that the title would fly with the audiences and thankfully it's done just that."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on 1200 screens. Have a look at the trailer here:

