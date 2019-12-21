Films that shouldn't have been released in 2019. And in any year

Student of the Year 2 was directed by Punit Malhotra

Indian cinema hit new highs and lows in 2019. While we were blessed with films such as 'Article 15' and 'Sonchiriya', there were also 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Marjaavaan' that made sure we maintained distance from theatres. One could say they were budget-friendly as they didn't deserve a single penny of our hard-earned money.

Here we have listed some of the movies (not in any particular order) that we should stay away from. DO NOT click the play button even if they available on OTT platforms.

While three movies in this list were made on a whopping budget (4 Article 15 jaisi filmein ban jaati eik ke budget mein), three were also installments of franchises. First of all, I don't get this peculiar obsession with franchise. It feels like it is sort of 'parampara' that one follows without even understanding the need of it.

Anyway. Check out our list and feel free to add your suggestion. Also, in case you have suffered the loss, then share your 'dukh' in the comment section.

Kalank

One of the most ambitious projects of Karan Johar's, 'Kalank' was starry and grand (unofficially inspired from the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali). Casting was fine, costumes and sets were beautiful, even few of the songs were worth humming. But, what happened when it came to story and script yaa? This nearly three-hour long film failed to hold attention. Its "3.6" rating on IMDb says it all.

Kalank was Abhishek Verman's directorial

Housefull 4

Dear Akshay Kumar

You are known for doing films on national and social interest. Please ask makers to discontinue with this franchise. Because Bollywood can't take the filth in the name of brainless comedy anymore.

Yours truly

An 'Aam' Bollywood Lover

'Housefull 4' was panned left, right and centre by critics and cinema enthusiasts. Still, it managed to earn Rs 200 crore (RIP content).

Housefull 4 was Farhad Samji's directorial

Student of the Year 2

A Karan Johar's school is no less than a five-star hotel and his student does everything except studying. The example: 'Student of the Year 2'

Who spends Rs 80 crore to launch two good-looking faces? Just for information, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla was made on a mere Rs 10 crore.

Student of the Year 2 was directed by Punit Malhotra

Total Dhamaal

'Total Dhamaal' will be loved by my eight-year-old cousin. He is also a big fan of Motu-Patlu and Chhota Bheem. I don't know what compelled Indra Kumar, who has given us Ajay Devgan and Aamir Khan-starrer 'Ishq', to direct this one. There were a handful of scenes which were original and funny enough to trigger laughter, but otherwise the entire was paneer butter masala without butter and masala.

Total Dhamaal was directed by Indra Kumar

Pagalpanti

'Dimaag Mat Lagaana Kyunki Inmein Hai Nahin' -- This was the tagline of 'Pagalpanti'. I would say 'Time Waste Mat Karna Kyunki Iske Layak Yeh Hai Nahin'.

To sum up my feelings, I would say 'Kuchh Bhi Ho Raha Thha Film Mein.'

Pagalpanti was helmed by Anees Bazmee

Marjaavaan

I would like to urge Milap Milan Zaveri to come out of 'maar-dhaar and badla wala 80s-90s ka era'. He should look around him to get a fair idea of what kind of films are being made right now. Btw 'Marjaavaan' is not his fault. His last directorial 'Satyameva Jayate', which was equally crap, made good numbers at the Box Office.