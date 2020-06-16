Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
Farhan Akhtar's poem mourns Sushant Singh Rajput: Let the crocodiles weep

Farhan Akhtar's poem seems to be a dig at the hypocrisy of Bollywood and its behaviour towards industry outsiders, as he compares it with a "circus" and talks about crocodiles' tears.

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 18:01 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has penned a poem mourning the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Farhan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poem. Farhan's poem seems to be a dig at the hypocrisy of Bollywood and its behaviour towards industry outsiders, as he compares it with a "circus" and talks about crocodiles' tears.

"Sleep my brother sleep

let the vultures gather
and the crocodiles weep
let the circus performers
juggle, contort, bow and leap
let the shrill get higher
let the darkness
in the hearts of men get deep
sleep my brother sleep
RIP Sushant, gone too soon," wrote Farhan.

Gone too soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

