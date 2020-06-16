Farhan Akhtar's poem mourns Sushant Singh Rajput: Let the crocodiles weep

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has penned a poem mourning the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Farhan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poem. Farhan's poem seems to be a dig at the hypocrisy of Bollywood and its behaviour towards industry outsiders, as he compares it with a "circus" and talks about crocodiles' tears.

"Sleep my brother sleep

let the vultures gather

and the crocodiles weep

let the circus performers

juggle, contort, bow and leap

let the shrill get higher

let the darkness

in the hearts of men get deep

sleep my brother sleep

RIP Sushant, gone too soon," wrote Farhan.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

