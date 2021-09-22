Enjoyed Bell Bottom? Here're 5 action-packed films by Akshay Kumar that proves he’s true Khiladi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar films

here is more to why Akshay Kumar is known as ‘Khiladi Kumar’. His action-packed performances, fearless stunts, and effortless acting, Akshay Kumar has become a name to reckon with in the Hindi film industry. Here are the FIVE Akshay Kumar action movies that are a must-watch:

Bell Bottom

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by the real-life hijacking events rampant in the ’80s. The story essays the unparalleled courage of the unsung hero known by his code name – Bell Bottom, played by Akshay Kumar. The actor is seen in the character of the undercover agent on a covert mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers. His intense performance in the film, while communicating with his eyes, will make you fall in love with his personality once again.

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

The film revolves around the story of a military officer, who uses his fighting skills to chase a terrorist aiming to rip apart Mumbai via the sleeper cells under his command. Akshay stole the hearts of the viewers by playing the role of a soldier in this A R Murugadoss directorial to perfection. A Captain in a secret wing of the Indian Army, who returns to home in Mumbai on a holiday, the actor plays a character that highlights the contribution of the forces in our lives.

Baby

Yet another Akshay Kumar action movie that is set in the backdrop of terror attacks in Mumbai. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, he plays the role of Ajay Singh, who leads a secret counterspy team of Indian intelligence officers, whose task is to locate and disrupt the terrorist plans and attacks on India. Akshay's action scenes in the film are a treat to watch.

Airlift

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraq invasion. Akshay excels in the character of Ranjit Katyal, who uses his brain, power, and patience to save many lives. This is a fast-paced movie that holds on to your interest till the end.

Gabbar is Back

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s action-thriller, Gabbar creates a military network to eliminate corrupt officials. With pressure on the police to find out who is responsible for the killings, a special investigator named Gabbar is summoned to track them down. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Gabbar, mesmerizing the audience with his performance and phenomenal stunts.