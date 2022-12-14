Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer continues to rule even after drop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A still from the movie Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: It has been almost a month since Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 released in theatres and it still continues to make its mark at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the mystery movie managed to create similar magic as the first installment of the franchise. This time, the twists and turns in the story were spellbinding and intriguing. While Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 had already released in Malayalam, the Ajay Devgn starrer did not get affected. While Drishyam 2 has witnessed a slight drop in its collection, it is still faring better than other Bollywood films like Salaam Venky and An Action Hero.

Reportedly, Drishyam 2 collected Rs 1.50 crore approx on Day 26, December 13. Lately, the film has been minting over Rs 2 cr in a day and witnessed a drop in the fourth week. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 212.86 crores. The film had managed to gross Rs 30 Cr plus in the third week and according to Box Office India, "It is the first original Hindi film to cross Rs 30 crore nett post the pandemic though the likes of Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files were close."

Drishyam 2 Trailer:

There is no denying that Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and 'Drishyam 2' has been serving as a tonic to revive it. Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn said, "To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams -- that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning."

He added: "I feel it is not very easy to make entertaining films -- you have to keep the audiences engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so you can't just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new."

'Drishyam' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies

Next up for Ajay Devgn is 'Bholaa', a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language Lokesh Kanagaraj hit 'Kaithi' (Prisoner), which he is also directing. The film is in post-production and due for a March 2023 release.

Also ready for theatrical release is 'Maidaan', a period biographical soccer film based on the life of the legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film, which has Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in other lead roles, and the music of A.R. Rahman, is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

