US-contracted vessel hit by Iran with American personnel on board near Strait of Hormuz: Report

Washington:

Iranian drones and a missile targeted a US-contracted vessel near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, according to US media reports. The attack reportedly caused minor injuries among the crew, further escalating tensions in the Middle East. The incident comes amid the ongoing regional conflict, with US President Donald Trump predicting that the fighting could continue beyond the November 3 midterm elections.

Crew members injured

Fox News, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported that the attack involved four Iranian drones and at least one missile. One of the projectiles reportedly struck the US-contracted vessel directly as it was navigating the strategically important waterway.

The attack led to minor injuries, including instances of smoke inhalation among personnel, who are currently receiving medical treatment in an unspecified Gulf nation, reports indicated. The vessel also carried several US individuals at the time of the incident.

The reported maritime strike occurs amid persistent high tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of active military conflict. Hostilities commenced on February 28, 2026, with ongoing skirmishes across the Gulf and broader regional sectors, frequently disrupting commercial shipping lanes around the Strait of Hormuz through mutual strikes and counter-measures.

US military destroys two Iranian boats

Earlier, the US military said it opened fire and destroyed two small Iranian boats after they allegedly attempted to 'steal' an unmanned surface vehicle in the waters off Iran, operated by the United States Navy while patrolling the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Iranian small boats recently attempted to take possession of a US unmanned surface vessel, but they were unsuccessful after CENTCOM forcefully responded," news agency Associated Press quoted CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins as saying.

Hawkins on Tuesday said that the drone involved was a 'Saildrone,' a small unmanned craft measuring around 25 feet (8 metre) that can operate by itself. US Central Command has been using such drones in the region for several years to monitor maritime traffic.

He further said that all surface drones operated by the command 'remain fully accounted for.' The US military has long asserted that the technology on the Saildrones is commercially available and not sensitive in nature.

The vital shipping corridor serves as a critical global choke point, normally managing approximately one-fifth of worldwide petroleum and liquefied natural gas shipments.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

40,000 bombs for Israel? Trump plans $2.8 billion arms deal as Gaza ceasefire remains fragile

Saudi F-15 fighter jet reportedly shot down by Houthis in Marib after drone intercepted near Mecca