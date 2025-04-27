Did you know Akshaye Khanna used to avoid working with his father Vinod Khanna? Know why The name of late actor Vinod Khanna is taken with great respect among the superstars of the 80-90s. But do you know that his son Akshaye Khanna used to avoid working with his father? Let us know the reason here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is one of those great actors of Bollywood, who is often called underrated. Late actor Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye also started his career with his father in the film 'Himalay Putra'. However, after this, he never shared the screen with Vinod Khanna again. In an interview, the Chhaava actor has now revealed the reason for not working with his father and also said that he avoids working with another veteran actor.

Akshaye Khanna's first film, 'Himalay Putra', was released in 1997. Apart from his father Vinod Khanna, big stars like Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa, Amrish Puri and Johnny Lever were also seen in this film. It is said that the relationship between Akshaye and his father, Vinod Khanna, was a bit complicated, but despite this, the actor deeply respected his father's spiritual journey and personality.

In an interview given to IANS in 2008, Akshaye Khanna had told that working with his father was a very challenging experience for him. The Chhaava actor had said, 'There are some people with whom working is difficult for your confidence. My father is one of them and Amitabh Bachchan is another. It is very difficult to stand in the same frame with them.'

Akshaye further revealed why he did not want to work with his father again. 'My father's screen presence was so impressive that it was difficult to stand in front of him. You either have such charisma or you don't. I don't have that screen presence. Some actors completely draw you in as soon as they come on screen. My father was one of them,' Akshaye added.

It is worth noting that Vinod Khanna was not only a great actor but also a style icon. He was posthumously awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He died in 2017 after a long illness.

