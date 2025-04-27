Shashi Tharoor heaps praise on Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, says, 'Film reminds an apology is still due' Politician Shashi Tharoor has given his reaction to the Bollywood film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' starring Akshay Kumar. Read further to know the verdict of the Congress MP on the recently released film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood film 'Kesari: Chapter 2', based on the Jallianwala Bagh incident, was released in theatres on April 18, in which Akshay Kumar played the role of Sir C Sankaran Nair. The audience is giving good responses to the story and the acting in this film. Now, Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has also given his verdict on the film. Know here what the politician has to say about the film that also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

What did Shashi Tharoor say about 'Kesari 2'?

Shashi Tharoor, while talking about the film 'Kesari 2', told the media that it is a wonderful film. 'The spirit of resistance has been shown brilliantly in this film, especially using the British court system. It is sad that after the Jallianwala Bagh incident, we had to wait 28 years for independence. The message of this film has been given brilliantly,' Tharoor said.

Speaking further, Shashi Tharoor said about the filmmaking, 'I must say, as always, that this film has been made in a very brilliant way. The acting and the way the story was taken forward, everything was very wonderful. There was not a single boring moment. I was worried that for many people, watching only the court scenes would not be so great. But the way the story unfolded, I think it was impossible to take your eyes off even for a second, a great job.'

Shashi Tharoor remembers C Sankaran Nair

Politician Shashi Tharoor talked about the character S Sankaran Nair played by Akshay Kumar. He said, 'He (Sir Sankaran Nair) was a very courageous, principled and honest person.' He further said laughingly that he would never use the words used by Akshay Kumar. After this, he said that the clever way in which the message was expressed in the film 'Kesari 2' is great.

More deets about the film

The film 'Kesari: Chapter 2', directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars actors like Ananya Pandey and R Madhavan. The film has so far earned Rs 59.32 crore at the box office. The film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crores.

