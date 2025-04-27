Box Office Report: A look at Kesari 2, Ground Zero, Phule and Jaat's Saturday collection 'Ground Zero' gained a lead at the box office on Saturday. At the same time, the earnings of 'Kesari 2' and 'Jaat' also witnessed a jump on Saturday.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's film 'Ground Zero' gained a lead at the box office on Saturday. This film, which tells the story of BSF commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, is also getting a lot of love on social media. At the same time, Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' has gained a good lead over the weekend. Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' has also got the benefit of the holiday. Do you know how much these films have collected on Saturday?

Ground Zero

Fans were waiting for 'Ground Zero' for a long time. The story of the film shows the story of the elimination of the dreaded terrorist 'Ghazi Baba'. On the first day, it collected only Rs 1.15 crore. On Saturday, it collected Rs 1.9 crore. The total earnings of the film in two days have become Rs 3.05 crore. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars actors like Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rocky Raina and Guneet Singh.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari 2' is based on the events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film 'Kesari 2' made a good growth on Saturday. It collected seven crores from the box office. It had touched the figure of 50 crores on Friday. 'Kesari 2' collected Rs 7.75 crore on the opening day. It did a business of up to 46.1 crores in the first week. On the first day of the second week, i.e. Friday, it earned 4.42 crores and touched the figure of Rs 50.52 crores. Now, thanks to the jump on Saturday, it has collected Rs 57.15 crores. The budget of the film is said to be around Rs 150 crores.

Phule

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's film Phule is based on the life history of social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film earned Rs 21 lakh nett on day one and on day 2, the film earned Rs 15 lakh.

Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also gained in earnings on Saturday. The film added Rs 1.36 crore to the box office. Earlier on Friday, its earnings were in lakhs. However, it has been 17 days since Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' was released. The film has not yet touched the figure of 100 crores. It has done a total business of 82.96 crores so far.

