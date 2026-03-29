Dhurandhar 2 actor's 27 year old song with Daler Mehendi goes viral, user ask, 'Ye kab hua' | Watch

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2 is performing well at the box office. Fans are taking a keen interest in learning the details about every character featured in the movie. Amidst this growing interest, users have been left surprised upon discovering facts about actor Bimal Oberoi. For the unversed, the Dhurandhar actor plays the role of the Baloch chief, Shirani, in the film.

Users are particularly astonished to learn that this actor began his career with a music video for a song by Daler Mehndi.

Bimal Oberoi made the revelation

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Bimal Oberoi revealed that he considers Daler to be his 'friend, brother, and mentor.' He recounted how the two became friends in the 1990s and how the musician promised to take him to Mumbai once his debut album, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, was released. Daler kept his promise and gave the actor 12 post-dated checks, each worth Rs 10,000, covering a full year's remuneration. Later, while filming the music video for his smash hit Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, Daler decided to cast Bimal in it.

Bimal explained, 'I had simply tagged along with them for the shoot. The directors remarked, 'There is a role available; could we offer it to Bimal?' Daler immediately agreed, and the decision was finalised right there on the spot. Ultimately, I ended up playing a pivotal role in the video, and that song went on to become a massive hit.'

Watch the song here:

Social media reactions

Users were left wide-eyed when they discovered that Bimal Oberoi had launched his acting career with a Daler Mehndi music video. Sharing a photo of Bimal on Twitter, one user wrote, 'So, the Baloch Chief Shirani is this guy? Ho Jayegi Balle Balle!' Commenting on the post, another user wrote, 'Oh my God! Ye Kab Hua' Another user wrote, 'Times change.' Another comment read, 'The Baloch Chief absolutely stole the show in the climax.'

Dhurandhar 2 hit theaters on March 19 and has, so far, grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

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