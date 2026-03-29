Dhurandhar 2 collection: Ranveer Singh beats Prabhas' long standing North America record | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is breaking box office records in North America with a phenomenal run that does not seem to be slowing down. The espionage action film has reached a staggering $19.40 million mark with a huge $1.3 million second Friday.

According to Sacnilk, the film directed by Aditya Dhar has now crossed the $18.60 million gross of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. What makes this achievement more impressive is the speed at which this action film is creating new records. The film is expected to surpass the $20.60 million gross of Dhurandhar by the end of Saturday, thus becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.

After Kalki 2898 AD, can Dhurandhar 2 go past Baahubali 2?

The biggest milestone is likely to arrive sooner than expected. Trade projections indicate that by Sunday, the film is expected to cross the $22+ million mark achieved by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, thereby making Dhurandhar 2 the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. BB2 has been the number 1 film at the North America box office for almost a decade, but the time is now for it to give away its place to another mighty blockbuster.

Top 5 Indian film collections in North America

Baahubali 2 - $22+ million (Rs 1826+ crore) Dhurandhar - $20.65 million (Rs 1714 crore approx) Dhurandhar 2 - $19.40+ million* (Rs 1610+ crore) Kalki 2898 AD - $18.60 million (Rs 1544 crore approx) Pathaan - $17.49 million (Rs 1452 crore approx)

Dhurandhar 2 can be in history books

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the sensational performance of the film can be attributed to its word-of-mouth and repeat value. With such unstoppable momentum, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is not only breaking records; it is creating a new benchmark for Indian films in North America. Now, it is time to look at the weekend box office, which is expected to officially mark the entry of the film into the history books as the biggest Indian blockbuster North America has ever seen.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 creates history: Ranveer Singh's sequel makes record-breaking collection on second Saturday