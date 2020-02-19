Is this Deepika Padukone's look for Ranveer Singh starrer '83? Picture goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is this Deepika Padukone's look for Ranveer Singh starrrer '83? Pictures goes viral

A picture of Deepika Padukone posing with actor and husband Ranveer Singh has caught everyone's attention. Speculations are flying high that it is Deepika Padukone's first look for the much-awaited Kapil Dev biopic '83, starring Ranveer Singh. In the picture, the Chhapaak actress is all smiles as she looks at her man Ranveer Singh. Dressed in black, the 34-year-old actress can be seen sporting a short hairdo, and we are in love with the look. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will reunite DeepVeer onscreen after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, where Deepika will be seen playing Ranveer aka Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

The picture is taking the internet by storm and, fans are super excited to see DeepVeer create magic onscreen once again. While there is no official announcement, fans are going crazy over it. "Wow, just can't wait for the film", said a fan. While another user commented, "It is always a delight to see Deepika and Ranveer together on the big screen".

Take a look at the viral photo here

Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala also shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Here is the FL of @deepikapadukone as #RomiDev - Legendary Cricketer #KapilDev 's wife in #83TheMovie".

Earlier, director Kabir Khan's daughter Sairah was seen in Deepika's arm as they happily poses for the camera. The actress lookedstunning in a white and blue striped outfit which she teamed up with a brown overcoat. "Clearly Sairah Kabir is having the most fun on the '83 shoot and Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," Kabir Khan's wife Mathur Mini captioned the post.

'83, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva and Chirag Patil, is slated for 10 April, 2020 release.

