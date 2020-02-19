Is this Deepika Padukone's look for Ranveer Singh starrer '83? Picture goes viral

A picture of Deepika Padukone posing with actor and husband Ranveer Singh has caught everyone's attention. Speculations are flying high that it is Deepika Padukone's first look for the much-awaited Kapil Dev biopic '83, starring Ranveer Singh. In the picture, the Chhapaak actress is all smiles as she looks at her man Ranveer Singh. Dressed in black, the 34-year-old actress can be seen sporting a short hairdo, and we are in love with the look. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will reunite DeepVeer onscreen after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, where Deepika will be seen playing Ranveer aka Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.
The picture is taking the internet by storm and, fans are super excited to see DeepVeer create magic onscreen once again. While there is no official announcement, fans are going crazy over it. "Wow, just can't wait for the film", said a fan. While another user commented, "It is always a delight to see Deepika and Ranveer together on the big screen".
Take a look at the viral photo here
View this post on Instagram
Print : Revealed : @deepikapadukone first look as Romi Dev in #Thisis83 . The actress will be seen in a cameo, as the former cricketer’s (@ranveersingh as Kapil Dev ) wife. #Deepveer - via Bombay Times . “To be able to play a small, but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Through my mother, I’ve seen closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations. ‘83, for me, in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own.” Says Deepika . “Romi has a charming & positive energy & Deepika has captured that with perfection. Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also help in portraying the relationship that Kapil & Romi share. I’m delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey.” - @kabirkhankk . #Thisis83 #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #deepveer #versatile #superstar
Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala also shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Here is the FL of @deepikapadukone as #RomiDev - Legendary Cricketer #KapilDev 's wife in #83TheMovie".
Here is the FL of @deepikapadukone as #RomiDev - Legendary Cricketer #KapilDev 's wife in #83TheMovie @RanveerOfficial as #KapilDev
They authentically resemble the iconic couple.. pic.twitter.com/IxCqP8tQUd— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2020
Earlier, director Kabir Khan's daughter Sairah was seen in Deepika's arm as they happily poses for the camera. The actress lookedstunning in a white and blue striped outfit which she teamed up with a brown overcoat. "Clearly Sairah Kabir is having the most fun on the '83 shoot and Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," Kabir Khan's wife Mathur Mini captioned the post.
'83, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva and Chirag Patil, is slated for 10 April, 2020 release.
