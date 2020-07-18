Chandan Roy Sanyal begins shooting for his next film in Banaras

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHANDAN ROY SANYAL Chandan Roy Sanyal said the unit consists of 30 people and everyone is following social distancing.

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Saturday said he has started shooting for his next film titled "Woh Teen Din" in Banaras, with all the necessary precautions. The actor flew to Banaras two days before the commencement of the shoot on July 7. According to a press release issued on Sanyal's behalf, the actor will be filming his portion for the next few days in Chunar, a small town in the district of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the entire team of "Woh Teen Din" are taking necessary safety precautions during the shoot.

"I'm shooting outdoors after four months approximately. I feel like a beginner and I'm happy and relieved that the makers of the film are handling the safety of the cast and crew so wonderfully. It is amazing to be working with Sanjay Mishra for a film that has such a unique story," Sanyal said in a statement.

The 40-year-old actor said the unit consists of 30 people and everyone is following social distancing and taking other preventive measures.

"Social distancing is maintained thoroughly on the sets even when I rehearse or do a scene with my co-actor Sanjay Mishra. Luckily in this film, the scenes are on-one-one and with me and Sanjay Mishra. There is not much touching and physical body interaction, fortunately it has worked for us," he added .

Directed by Raj Ashoo, the film is a slice-of-life story about hilarious conversations between a passenger and a rickshaw puller.

Sanyal and Mishra will be essaying the roles of passenger and rickshaw puller respectively.

The actor’s upcoming project also includes Prakash Jha's "Ashram".

