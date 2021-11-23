Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Collection: Rani-Saif starrer faces disappointing opening weekend

Bollywood fans on Friday witnessed the release of much-awaited sequel 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The battle between the OG Bunty-Babli and the new con couple could not impress the audience much. The same was evident from the box office numbers of the film. After the first day, the film collected Rs 2.60 crores and the second day collection turned out to be Rs 2.50 crores. Looking at the figures, many were expecting the weekend to work wonders for the film. However, the magic could not spread even on Sunday as the film managed to churn out Rs 3.20 crore making its grand total to Rs 8.30 crores in the opening weekend.

The announcement of the BO numbers were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, "#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend... No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate... Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending... Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 8.30 cr. #India biz."

While sharing the first day collections, Adarsh tweeted, "#BuntyAurBabli2 is dull on Day 1, despite getting a boost in #NorthIndia due to holiday… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground… Fri ₹ 2.60 cr. #India biz."

The film showed original Bunty and Babli, Saif and Rani, living their happy, regular life. The couple comes under the radar of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of a cop, for being active in committing cons again. However, it is the new Bunty-Bubli, Siddhant and Sharvari, who are committing those cons and using their pseudonym.

The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in hit films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19.