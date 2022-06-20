Bollywood Box Office Report: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crushes Nikamma, Samrat Prithviraj at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Nikamma, Samrat Prithviraj

Bollywood Box Office Report: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the season. The film which was released on May 20 has already crossed the Rs 200 cr mark at the worldwide box office and it continues to grow despite new releases. In its fifth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu managed to collect a decent sum.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has proved advantageous in its fifth week. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat... An open run - without noteworthy opposition - has proved advantageous... Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

Nikamma Box Office Collection

'Nikamma' which stars Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and debutante Shirley Setia has failed to impress the critics. It couldn't manage to pull the audience to the theaters. If reports are to believed, the film couldn't even manage to earn Rs 1 cr on it's opening weekend. Talking about the film, driven by Abhimanyu Dassani's character Adi, Nikamma reveals the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into the responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

While 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to grow, it has cut down the vital oxygen supply of the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' as the latter has been washed off at the box office in front of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', trilingual film 'Major' and the Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India film 'Vikram'.

Samrat Prithviraj had a huge fall in the second week. According to Box Office India, Akshay Kumar starrer managed to collect 10.75 crore nett plus to take its total to almost 66 crore nett which is not even half of Kartik Aaryan's film.