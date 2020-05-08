Arjun Kapoor keen to play a detective after binge-watching Doordarshan's Byomkesh Bakshi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor now wants to play a detective.

Arjun Kapoor wishes to play a detective onscreen someday as he binge-watches acclaimed 90s TV series, Byomkesh Bakshi. For Arjun, the old classic show of Doordarshan is like a whiff of nostalgia from his childhood. For the unversed, Byomkesh Bakshi is based on a fictional character created by writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The show starring Rajit Kapur is currently being re-telecast on DD National amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about his wish, Arjun said that he got to relive his childhood dream by playing an undercover agent in India's Most Wanted but he is still looking to play a detective. "I had always wanted to play a detective who saves the day and saves lives. I got to live my childhood dream by playing an undercover agent and saving the country in 'India's Most Wanted'. I still hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day," he told PTI.

Talking about why is he still glued to this show, the actor said that during his childhood, Byomkesh Bakshi was a hero for him and he is the best cop he has seen so far on screen. "Whenever I could catch 'Byomkesh Bakshi' as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic, he is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen! I have been watching 'Byomkesh...' on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me," Arjun said in a statement to PTI.

According to the 34-year-old actor, it is great writing and acting, which makes the show a "timeless" watch. "The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that really hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases really got me interested. The show still hooks you thoroughly and that's what great writing, great acting can do. Great content has the ability to become timeless and universal," he added.

