Antim: The Final Truth Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush's film expected to get solid growth today

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on Friday. With this, Salman returned to the big screen after two years. It is expected that with his return to the theatres, the film may go on to break some records at the box office. According to Box Office India, Antim has collected in the 4.25-4.50 crore nett range which is a reasonable collection if the film can get some solid growth on Saturday. These type of films do struggle for growth as business is better in mass belts which fall a little on day two but the multiplexes have potential to go up on Saturday and if that happens it could be on for a good Sunday.

"Basically the film is in a decent position after day one if the film can have a good trajectory over the weekend. If the film is not able to move then it is just about the first day boost that Salman Khan has given and the actual film has nothing much to offer."

Antim has also affected the collection of John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and the film is down 40-50% with huge falls at bigger multiplexes.

Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', has the superstar playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action sequences of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media.

The plot of the movie primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. The film brings two protagonists from entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.