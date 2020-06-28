Image Source : INDIA TV Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, AR Rahman perform live at Chhoti Si Asha fund-raiser event

Highlighting Rotary's service horizon that stretches from a newly born child to the elderly with special focus around the holistic development of children, "Chhoti Si Asha" a fund-raiser for the future of disadvantaged children, has been launched as a joint initiative by Rotary India, Rotary Club Of Bombay and Wizcraft International Entertainment, Supported by Being Human- The Salman Khan Foundation. On being associated with this noble campaign, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan said, "Being Human is delighted to participate in this endeavour for the future of our children. The good that we do in the present will decide a better future."

Designed as a people's initiative, Chhoti Si Asha- For Future of our Children, the fund-raiser event, is a three-hour program that airs on COLORS AND FACEBOOK on Sunday, 28th June at 3 pm

The event will be presented by Salman Khan while Amitabh Bachchan will recite a poem penned by Kausar Munir, Radhika Apte, RJ Malishka, Pooja Hegde and other renowned celebrities will narrate the real stories of Rotary's initiatives that have impacted lakhs of disadvantaged children & families over the years while A. R. Rahman will regale the viewers with a never seen before the performance.

The event will also be marked by some of the best past performances by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Amit Trivedi, Pritam Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Sulaiman, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, B Praak, Benny Dayal, Bhoomi Trivedi and many more.

