Akshay Kumar opens up about his 'retirement plans' at Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: 'I hate...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, alongside a star-studded cast featuring more than 30 actors. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the makers treated fans to the official trailer on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The trailer was unveiled at a launch event held in Mumbai, which was attended by cast members who also interacted with the media. When asked about his retirement plans, the Bhooth Bangla actor gave a fun response. Read on to know what he said about retirement.

Akshay Kumar talks about his retirement plans

When asked about his retirement plans and joking that retirement would at least give him more time with his family, Akshay Kumar responded in his usual light-hearted style. He said, "Beta hota hai, subah 4 baje uthta hoon, tab hota hai, lekin uske 5 seconds baad yaad aata hai ki mujhe shooting par jana hai, mere 300 log intezaar kar rahe hain. Sirf 5 seconds ke liye aata hai, phir sochta hoon ki retirement agle din sochta hoon, phir yehi repeat hota hai, aisa karte karte 36 saal ho gaye hain (It happens with me when I wake up at 4 in the morning, but five seconds later I remember that I have to go for shooting, and 300 people are waiting for me there. It lasts only for five seconds; then I think I’ll think about retirement tomorrow. Then the same thing repeats, and I have been doing this for 36 years.)"

He further added, "Retire ho gaya toh main ghar pe baith ke mujhe electrician ka kaam mil jayega, main dog walker ban jaunga, gardener ban jaunga, ghar ke saare kaam mujhe milenge. Mujhe lagta hai usse achha main kaam pe jaun aur retire na hoon, woh better rahega (If I retire, I’ll just end up sitting at home and probably get work as an electrician, become a dog walker, or a gardener. I will end up doing all the household chores. I feel it’s better that I go to work and not retire; that would be a better option.)"

He also spoke about wanting to spend time with family, saying, "I sit with them, and the next day they tell me, 'You should go to work'." Apart from this, the actor also shared a more serious thought about life and work. He said, "I hate the word ‘retire’. One should retire five minutes before dying, that’s still better. I would suggest everyone keep working."

Watch 'Welcome To The Jungle' official trailer below:

Welcome To The Jungle: Release date and cast

The third instalment in the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, will be released in theatres on June 26, 2026. It features a strong ensemble cast, which includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

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