Welcome To The Jungle trailer out: Akshay Kumar's 'Rs 2000 cr fake film' brings chaos and a star-studded cast

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Akshay Kumar’s comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle was released by the makers on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also marks the latest instalment in the hit Welcome franchise.

The film also brings together the iconic Hera Pheri trio: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

Welcome To The Jungle trailer is out now

YouTube's logline read, "Film? Bilkul Fake! Danger? Ekdum Real! Survival Skills? Zero! Tension out, jungle madness in! Welcome To The Jungle where the mission is unpredictable, the madness is nonstop, and the chaos has a wild side! Watch the #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer now and get ready for the wildest adventure of the year! #WelcomeToTheJungle arrives in cinemas on 26th June, 2026." Watch the trailer below:

Welcome To The Jungle: Cast

Welcome To The Jungle features a star-studded lineup of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Welcome To The Jungle: Production details

The film is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group Productions, in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The music for the film is composed by Vikram Montrose, Talwiinder, NDS, and Anand Raaj Anand, while Sajid-Wajid also contribute to the soundtrack. The film is edited by Nitin FCP.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle teaser out now: Welcome vibes missing as Housefull 2 energy takes over | Watch