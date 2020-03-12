Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Looking at the recent novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, various cinema halls have been shut down in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu Kashmir. Looking at the recent development, the makers of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi announced that the film has been now postponed to a further date. The cop-drama that features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles was earlier scheduled to release on March 24. This decision came hours after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the shut down of all theatres until March 31 in New Delhi.

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. Akshay and Katrina took to their social media handles to share the official announcement and captioned it as, "Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself. "

The announcement read, "ROHIT SHETTY PICTUREZ

Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this...

-Team SOORYAVANSHI"

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, after CM Kejriwal's decision, told Hindustan Times, "This is shocking. This will definitely have repercussions in the entertainment industry. Delhi is a major city and a big contributor to the business of films. Films will not release, the producers will have to put a stop to it. How can someone let go of Delhi? We are talking about crores and crores."

Talking about the star cast, it also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films. Watch Sooryavanshi trailer here:

