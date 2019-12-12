Ajay Devgn wraps up Kolkata schedule of Maidaan

Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2019 20:58 IST
Maidaan

Maidaan is being helmed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma

Actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the third schedule of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Maidaan" in Kolkata. Sharma's "Maidaan" is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Football star PK Banerjee met Ajay, and shared his knowledge and experiences with the football team.

The team shot at different places around Kolkata and also on the outskirts. The team used to start shooting at 4 a.m. and finished at 5 p.m. each day.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, "Maidaan" will release on November 27, 2020.

