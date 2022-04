After Oscars, Grammys 2022 'In Memorium' section ignores Lata Mangeshkar, upset Indian fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar

Highlights Grammy Awards omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in 'In Memoriam' section

Last week, Oscars 2022 too failed to pay tribute to legendary Indian singer

Known as the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar passed away on January 6 aged 92

"Learn how to appreciate and respect people"

"Genuinely surprised that no tribute was paid to Lata Mangeshkar at the Grammys."

"It doesn't effect their glory but it still hurts."

These are only some of the many tweets that disappointed Indian fans posted on the micro-blogging site after Grammys 2022 failed to pay tribute to legendary Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar. A week after the Oscars, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the 'In Memoriam' section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This did not go down well with fans.

The Grammys' 2022 In Memoriam section paid their heartfelt tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also honoured.

Lata Mangeshkar, lovingly known as the 'Nightingale of India', passed away on January 6 due to multiple organ failure aged 92.

The fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood's biggest musical awards night.

A user wrote: "A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India's most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for 'global' music- only American." "Grammy's s*** for not including Lata Mangeshkar for the memoriam section. she's one of the most iconic voices to ever grace this earth. just proves once again how isolated the grammy's are and how they fail to include legendary voices known by billions. yes, billions," said another. A fan said he feels sad that "Lata Mangeshkar wasn't mentioned once".

A user shared that he was hoping that the Grammys would have included Lata Mangeshkar's name in the 'In Memoriam' section. Sample some of the tweets here:

