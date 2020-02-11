Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani get mobbed on their theatre visit for audience reaction to Malang. Watch video

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu visit theatre for audience's reaction to their film Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Kunal Kemmu visited Mumbai's popular Gaiety-Galaxy Theatres at Bandra to check out audience's reaction. Visiting theatres has lately become a trend in Bollywood. Nowadays, movie promotions don't stop with the release. Stars visit theatres get an idea of audience's reaction and at the same time promoting it.

Disha and Aditya's surprise visit made fans go gaga. The crowd went mad to catch just a glimpse of the actors. Many fell including camera personnel. Both the actors sailed across a sea of fans with the help of their personal security to get into the car.

However, none of the actors looked tensed about the situation. They seemed to enjoy the hearty warm welcome by the fans

Check out the videos: