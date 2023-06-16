Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMGMISHRA Adipurush releases: Hanunam idol placed in front row seat during screening in Mumbai, fans demand better seats

Om Raut's film Adipurush is hogging headlines ever since its teaser release last year. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the mythological film is based on the epic, Ramayana. Ahead of its worldwide release, filmmaker Om Raut urged theatre owners to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman and acknowlegde his spiritual presence.

The videos and photos of the same are now doing rounds on the internet. A video from a Mumbai screening wherein a woman can be seen placing Lord Hanuman's idol on the front seat has grabbed eyeballs. The screening was especially arranged for school students.

Watch the video here:

While people are celebrating this decision of theatre owners, a section of internet users are unhappy with the seats allotted to Lord Hanuman and are demanding better seats. One user wrote, "Giving Hanuman Ji the most uncomfortable seat in the theatre. Is this not insulting? Apology letter needed." Another user wrote, "Gave the worst seat in the house to Hanuman ji. Shameful."

Have a look at Twitter reactions here:

Meanwhile, another video is surfacing online wherein a monkey can be seen peeping through the orifice during the Adipurush screening. The video also shows the audience chanting Jai Shree Ram after spotting the monkey.

Watch the video here:

Adipurush is one of the most expensive Indian films this year budgeted across Rs 500 crore. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. The film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prior to its release, Adipurush was slapped with several controversies around its 'shoddy' VFX and Saif Ali Khan's Ravana look and his statement during an interview. Saif had said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

