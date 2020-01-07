Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan trolled for cryptic posts. Twitter asks them to address JNU violence

Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2020 12:41 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are quite active on social media. However, their latest tweet didn't go down well with Twitterverse. Big B and Abhiehsk tweeted peace and victory emoji respectively, thus, leaving everyone confused. This made them receive backlash from people, who asked them to 'grow some spine' and speak up on JNU violence.

Twitter actually fumed because they shared they tweeted hours after JNU violence. For the uninitiated, masked goons entered Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University attacking students, faculty members. Armed with iron rods and sticks, thugs went on a rampage inside the campus vandalising property and injuring over 30.

Here's how Twitter reacted to AB and Big B's cryptic tweet:

''Will you ever speak in Favour of JNU, AMU, JMU.. Students ???Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine,'' wrote a Twitter user.

''Asking forgiveness for being silent on what is happening in India or want to speak but fearing the consequences, hence Please clarify Ur tweet. Speak up if U hv spine,'' responded a Twitterati to Big B's tweet.

''You mean #Panama_Papers,'' read another tweet. Ouch!

Bollywood celebrities such as Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker took to social media to condemn the attack. There were also some who chose not to speak and refrain from any sort of controversy.

