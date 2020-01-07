Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan trolled for cryptic posts. Twitter asks them to address JNU violence

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan trolled

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are quite active on social media. However, their latest tweet didn't go down well with Twitterverse. Big B and Abhiehsk tweeted peace and victory emoji respectively, thus, leaving everyone confused. This made them receive backlash from people, who asked them to 'grow some spine' and speak up on JNU violence.

T 3602 - 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

✌🏽️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 6, 2020

Twitter actually fumed because they shared they tweeted hours after JNU violence. For the uninitiated, masked goons entered Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University attacking students, faculty members. Armed with iron rods and sticks, thugs went on a rampage inside the campus vandalising property and injuring over 30.

Here's how Twitter reacted to AB and Big B's cryptic tweet:

''Will you ever speak in Favour of JNU, AMU, JMU.. Students ???Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine,'' wrote a Twitter user.

Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine. — Quotecasm🔥 (@Shayarcasm) January 6, 2020

''Asking forgiveness for being silent on what is happening in India or want to speak but fearing the consequences, hence Please clarify Ur tweet. Speak up if U hv spine,'' responded a Twitterati to Big B's tweet.

Please clarify Ur tweet. Speak up if U hv spine. — Indian انڈین 🇮🇳 (@IndianHumsab1) January 6, 2020

Every Indian should crowd fund to raise money for a spine implant for @SrBachchan — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020

''You mean #Panama_Papers,'' read another tweet. Ouch!

Bollywood celebrities such as Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker took to social media to condemn the attack. There were also some who chose not to speak and refrain from any sort of controversy.