Will Kareena Kapoor Khan join Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha?

Will Kareena Kapoor sign in for Lal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan announced his next film Lal Singh Chaddha on his birthday this year. The film titled Lal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of famous director Robert Zemeckis's Forrest Gump (1994). The 54-year-old actor will be playing the iconic role of Forrest Gump that was originally played by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film.

Recent rumors say that the casting directors of the film might approach Kareena Kapoor Khan for the female lead. Mid-Day reported that Aamir is keen to reunite with his 3 Idiots co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for the Advait Chandan-directorial. There is no confirmation on the same as of now, though Advait definitely wants to present Aamir-Kareena's cute on-screen chemistry again after years.

Kareena Kapoor's last film Veere Di Wedding appealed to the young generation and gave them some serious BFF goals. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles. Kareena will also be seen in Good News apart from Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

Kareena has not made a final call yet. However, it is expected that she will sign the film as soon as she returns to India after shooting her part in Angrezi Medium. The sources said that Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. The 38-year-old actress is currently in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her dance show. The final call on casting will be taken then.

The shoot of Lal Singh Chaddha is expected to start this October. The only difference this film will have is that Aamir has donned the character of a Sikh man. The actor also revealed he will have to go through some major body transformation for his role in the film, the actor said," We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start in October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 Kg. I have to be lean and slim.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently occupied with some really good projects. She is currently shooting for Angrezi Medium in London also starring Irrfan Khan. Her next project is Raj Mehta's Good news starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. This will be her second film with the Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is also roped in for judging dance-reality show Dance India Dance which commences on June 22