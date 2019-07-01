Why Anurag Kashyap envies Anubhav Sinha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap envies Anubhav Sinha

Anurag Kashyap is known for his unique style of writing and directing. He is recognized for his notable works in Hindi cinema. The 46-year-old director, the producer has supplied with some masterpiece. His work includes Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and part 2, Ugly, Black Friday, Psycho Raman, No smoking. The director provides the best possible thriller-drama, as it is his forte. Kashyap is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap envies his colleague Anubhav Sinha. The reason? "Article 15".

"Envy Anubhav Sinha to have pulled off ‘Article 15' that he has," Kashyap tweeted on Monday.

"Great performances and storytelling topped by such incredible cinematography, music, sound. A perfect slow burn of a thriller much like ‘Mississippi Burning'. Congratulations to all involved," he added.

Envy @anubhavsinha to have pulled off Article 15 that he has. Great performances and story telling topped by such incredible cinematography , music, sound. A perfect slow burn of a thriller much like Mississippi Burning and the ilk. Congratulations all involved — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 1, 2019

"Article 15" aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Kashyap wrote: "Ayushmann, Sayani, Gaurav Solanki, Manoj Pahwa, Zeshan Ayyub, Vineet, Kumud Mishra and everybody whose name I don't remember. Bas end title mein gaana nahin chahiye tha. (Just didn't want the song in the end)."

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, "Article 15", which released on June 28, had a healthy weekend.

"Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its business ... ‘Kabir Singh' wave + India versus England #CWC19 cricket match (on Sunday) restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Friday Rs 5.02 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 7.77 crore. Total: Rs 20.04 crore. India business," he tweeted.

Anurag Kashyap is currently busy with his two upcoming films in the month of June and July. Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles, slated to release on October 25, 2019, and Super 30 in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment starring Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi & Mrunal Thakur to be released on July 12, 2019.