Top 10 most expensive Indian films of all time

Indian films enjoy a huge fan base on only in our country but worldwide. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose to Akshay Kumar’s high-octane action sequences, fans across the borders love to watch the perfect combination of comedy, action and drama that the Indian films have to offer. Nowadays, the films are not just restricted to a good plot and stellar acting skills of the artists but have sky-rocketed to another level when it comes to presentation. From latest VFX techniques to Autonomous Drones, filmmakers have started using the best of everything to make their films and other-worldly experience for the audience. There is no denying that the viewers love how Shah Rukh Khan turned into a robot in Ra.One and how smartphones were flying in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The latest techniques have definitely raised the budget of the films as well. Higher the visual experience, higher the money devoted to it. So here are 10 Indian films which were as expensive as buying property on the moon. Have a look-

2.0 – 543 cr

Thugs Of Hindostan – 300 cr

Baahubali 2: The conclusion – 250 cr

Bharat – 240 cr

Padmaavat – 215 cr

Tiger Zinda Hai - 210 cr

Zero – 200 cr

Race 3 – 185 cr

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 180 cr

Dhoom 3 – 175 cr

These films didn’t only have the sky-high budgets but earned millions of dollars on the box office as well after their release. It can be said that Indian filmmakers nowadays have started to prioritize the viewers experience by making the films best of everything one could ask for. In the coming couple of years, Indian film industry is gearing up for more drama and out of the box visual experience. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is gearing up for a big release this year and going by the teaser of the film, it is going to be a helluva experience. Similarly, SS Rajamouli directorial multi-starrer period drama RRR is also going to hit the screens as well. The films have a whopping budget of 300 cr and 353 cr respectively.

