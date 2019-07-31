Super 30' now tax free in Maharashtra

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, has been declared tax free in Maharashtra. The film was earlier declared tax free in Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Thanking the Maharashtra government, Anand tweeted: "It felt very good when Maharashtra CM, Hon'ble Devendra Fadnavis, congratulated me for the film Super 30' during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. "

Hrithik, who plays Anand in the film, also thanked Chief Minister Fadnavis. "With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavisji for not just appreciating our film 'Super 30', but also declaring the film tax free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour," Hrithik tweeted.

The story is based upon a mathematician Anand Kumar, who started a program called Super 30 in Patna, Bihar in 2002, to train underprivileged children for IIT-JEE which is the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. When the trailer of Super 30 got released, the actor got a mixed response from the audience, some appreciated him for his acting and the story, on the other hand, some criticized Hrithik for his Bihari accent and darkened complexion. In an interview given to an entertainment website, Hrithik said, "I really believe that the exterior is not so important. It's like that saying, 'Don't judge a book by its cover.' A lot of times, we look at a person on the street and we think, 'He won't be as intelligent or as cool as me.' But you know what? You would be surprised".

"God doesn't look at geography, money, and status while distributing talent and character traits. So, the exterior is a very dangerous layer to judge a person by. I don't allow myself to be judged by people who are criticizing my hair, shirt, pants, skin. I don't bother because I know mera dil sahi hai," he added. Hrithik instantly knew that he wanted to be a part of Super 30. "When I read that script, I knew that this person was me. Anand sir's journey, even though we are from two different parts of the world, was absolutely alike. I knew my heart is a match. Once your heart is a match, nothing else matters," he said.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film released on July 12. Right now the film is on a great run in the theatres, crossing approx Rs.125 crores, Super 30 is winning hearts and inspiring people.