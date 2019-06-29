Ever heard Holi song in English? Watch Super 30's latest track Basanti No Dance

Super 30's latest track Basanti No Dance

Super 30 makers have released an interesting song Basanti No Dance, which features students singing Holi song in 'Hinglish'. Lyrics of the song is a cocktail of Hindi, English and colloquial language. The picturisation of the song shows students of Super 30 shattering the barriers created by English in our society. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay and Atul, Basanti No Dance is sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar.

In the song, students perform a street drama on the occasion of Holi. Basanti No Dance show students fighting their inner fear for English language and instilling confidence in themselves. Watch the video below:

Super 30 is based on the life of popular mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30 programme that helps underprivileged students to prepare for IIT entrance exam. Hrithik Roshan is essaying the lead role of Anand Kumar in the film.

From PIL filed against Anand Kumar by IIT Guwahati students and Hrithik Roshan being criticised for his accent and dark complexion to #MeToo allegations against Vikas Bahl, Super 30 has its own share of controversies. Reacting on Hrithik being mocked for the dark colour, Anand Kumar said, "When you teach kids in immense heat in a room that is made of tin-shed, your skin tone gets darker and since they saw me like that in my videos, they replicated it in the film. Log ye baat samajh nahi rahe hai."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30, co-starring Mrunal Thakur will hit screens on July 12.