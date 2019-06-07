Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
  Latest Bollywood News June 7: Priyanka Chopra trolled; Bharat box office collection day 2
Latest Bollywood News June 7: Priyanka Chopra trolled; Bharat box office collection day 2

Read all latest and trending Bollywood news and updates of June 7 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 13:26 IST
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 13:26 IST
Representative News Image

Latest Bollywood News June 7

Latest Bollywood News June 7: It's Fri-yay! You must already have your tonight's plans sorted. Either you will be partying, hanging out with friends or just chilling in a corner of your room with Netflix. While you just eagerly wait to get out of your office, here's a respite from monotonous work for all of you who are Bollywood fans. We have brought to you all latest and trending Bollywood news and updates at one spot. From Priyanka Chopra getting trolled to Akshay Kumar getting a surprise visit by Anupam Kher, read all news from B-town here. Happy scrolling.

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood News June 7

  • June 07, 2019 1:19 PM (IST)

    Priyanka Chopra trolled yet again; This time for wearing saree for photoshoot

    Priyanka Chopra recently graced the cover of the popular international fashion magazine, InStyle in saree. She wore the traditional outfit with a twist to give it a modern touch. This didn't go down well with some of the users who slammed her for wearing a blouse-less saree. In her caption, PeeCee called saree ''one of the most iconic silhouettes from India'' and mentioned that the outfit embodies elegance and power. As soon as she posted the picture, several celebrities dropped comments praising the actress' look. From Nick Jonas, Rhea Kapoor to Esha Gupta and many others, celebrities went gag over her hot avatar. However, there were some who weren't quite convinced the way PeeCee wore the saree. Read full story

  • June 07, 2019 1:17 PM (IST)

    Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of De De Pyaar De

    Actor Venkatesh will star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's latest release "De De Pyaar De", producer Suresh Babu announced on Wednesday. On the occasion of renowned production house Suresh Productions completing 55 years, its Managing Director Suresh Babu spoke to reporters and opened up about the banner's upcoming projects. Read full story

  • June 07, 2019 1:17 PM (IST)

    Anupam Kher takes scooter ride to surprise Akshay Kumar in Pattaya; Sooryavanshi actor's reaction is pure gold

    Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are quite close friends. The two actors have worked together in several films including Special 26, Baby and others often take out time from their hectic schedule to spend some fun moments with each other. Currently, both Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar are in Pattaya. While the Holiday actor is in the picturesque town to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Anupam is there for some unknown reasons. 

    However, Anupam didn't miss to drop by Akshay's hotel in Pattaya to see him. He even turned into vlogger sharing a glimpse of his journey on scooter taxi. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, ''This is what I did last night in Pattaya, Thailand. Took a scooter taxi to meet my friend @akshaykumar . It was great fun and adventurous. Enjoy the ride with me." Read full story.

  • June 07, 2019 1:15 PM (IST)

    Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer rakes in Rs 31 crore on day 2, total Rs 73.30 crore

    Salman Khan starrer Bharat seems to be unstoppable. Salman has yet again proved that his jodi with Ali Abbas Zafar will only churn out blockbusters. After their smashing hit 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor-director treated their fans with an emotional saga Bharat. And guess what, audiences accepted their Eidi whole-heartedly. Bharat has become Salman Khan's biggest opener so far with Rs 42.3 crore. Its second-day business was also remarkable despite working day. Though it witnessed a slight dip, the movie easily minted Rs 31 crore making its total collection Rs 73.30 crore. Read full story.

