Latest Bollywood News June 7: Priyanka Chopra trolled; Bharat box office collection day 2

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are quite close friends. The two actors have worked together in several films including Special 26, Baby and others often take out time from their hectic schedule to spend some fun moments with each other. Currently, both Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar are in Pattaya. While the Holiday actor is in the picturesque town to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Anupam is there for some unknown reasons.

However, Anupam didn't miss to drop by Akshay's hotel in Pattaya to see him. He even turned into vlogger sharing a glimpse of his journey on scooter taxi. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, ''This is what I did last night in Pattaya, Thailand. Took a scooter taxi to meet my friend @akshaykumar . It was great fun and adventurous. Enjoy the ride with me." Read full story.