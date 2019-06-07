Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of De De Pyaar De

Ajay Devgn's last release De De Pyaar De also featured Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 9:36 IST
Representative News Image

Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De

Actor Venkatesh will star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's latest release "De De Pyaar De", producer Suresh Babu announced on Wednesday. On the occasion of renowned production house Suresh Productions completing 55 years, its Managing Director Suresh Babu spoke to reporters and opened up about the banner's upcoming projects.

"We are currently shooting 'Venky Mama' in Kashmir. The pre-production work on 'Hiranyakashyapa' (starring Rana Daggubati), which will be India's biggest film, has been going on for three years now. As a company, we hope to make more films than before. We recently acquired the Telugu remake rights of 'De De Pyaar De' and it will star Venkatesh. We also have films planned with Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh," Suresh Babu told reports. 

He also said that they plan to make films in Tamil and Hindi.

On Suresh Productions clocking 55 years, Suresh said: "It's not easy to stay relevant even after 55 years. We are really blessed to continue in the industry. What was once a production company is slowly turning into a content, talent management and technology company. This is a complete ecosystem that Rana and I are trying to put together". 

Suresh Productions' upcoming release is Samantha Akkineni starrer Telugu comedy "Oh Baby".

