Priyanka Chopra trolled yet again; This time for wearing saree for photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra trolled

Priyanka Chopra recently graced the cover of the popular international fashion magazine, InStyle in saree. She wore the traditional outfit with a twist to give it a modern touch. This didn't go down well with some of the users who slammed her for wearing a blouse-less saree. In her caption, PeeCee called saree ''one of the most iconic silhouettes from India'' and mentioned that the outfit embodies elegance and power.

Sharing the cover picture on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, ''Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi''. As soon as she posted the picture, several celebrities dropped comments praising the actress' look. From Nick Jonas, Rhea Kapoor to Esha Gupta and many others, celebrities went gag over her hot avatar. However, there were some who weren't quite convinced the way PeeCee wore the saree.

''It’s misleading. It’s a saree that you can’t even tell is actually a saree. This is what people of color always have to deal with. Get used for our “diversity card”, but hide what actually makes us diverse by forcing us to fit into a box that is more palatable to western taste. another ridiculous travesty of inclusion. Thought Priyanka was smarter than that,'' commented one of her followers.

Priyanka Chopra trolled

Priyanka Chopra trolled

Priyanka Chopra trolled

Priyanka Chopra trolled

In one of the behind-the-scenes videos, the 35-year-old actress can be seen grooving in her golden embellished saree in the mid of her shoot.

In another photo, Priyanka nails the ruffled saree look. The outfit by ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was paired with bralette and the designer's trademark Bengal tiger motif belt. In one of the photos, PeeCee can be seen sizzling in a gorgeous embellished skirt by Tarun Tahiliani.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka can also be seen wearing an Oscar de la Renta shirt and B SIDES patchwork jeans and a Marc Jacobs sheer peplum styled shirt and Mother Denims in the second picture. Her nude bodysuit in one of the photos is by Kerry O'Brien and sheer embroidered cover all is by Fendi along with Anit Dongre's embellished belt.